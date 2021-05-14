Left Menu

Former AAP MLA dies due to COVID-related complications

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 14:14 IST
Former AAP MLA dies due to COVID-related complications

Former AAP MLA Jarnail Singh passed away here on Friday due to COVID-related complications, his family said.

He was 48.

Singh was admitted in the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital for the past 12-13 days, his brother Karnail said.

''His High-resolution CT (HRCT) of the chest score was 14/25 which was a little above moderate in terms of infection. But then his condition deteriorated,” Karnail said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia condoled the demise of Jarnail Singh.

''Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of former Delhi MLA Sh Jarnail Singh ji. May God bless his soul. He will always be fondly remembered for his contributions to society,'' Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Sisodia remembered Singh as someone who fought for justice for the victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

''The news about the demise of Jarnail Singh, a former colleague in Delhi Assembly is extremely sad. A voice which fought for justice for the victims of 1984 genocide has left us,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

In 2009, during his stint as a journalist, Singh also flung his shoe towards then Union home minister P Chidambaram in protest against his remarks on the clean chit to Congress leaders in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

He was sacked by his organisation for the act, following which he started a Reverse Osmosis (RO) company for sustenance and continued working for the families of the victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

When the newly formed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) assured justice to the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, he joined it and became the Sikh face of the political party.

In 2014, the party fielded him as its West Delhi candidate, but he was defeated by the BJP's Parvesh Singh Verma.

However, in 2015, he contested from the Rajouri Garden Assembly seat in 2015 and defeated then sitting MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

But his term as an MLA was brief. In 2015-16, when the AAP was making buzz in Punjab, he was deputed to the state for party work.

In the 2017 assembly polls, he was fielded from Lambi seat against then Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, a battle which he lost.

''Arvind (Kejriwal) had visited my place and requested my mother to let me contest against Badal,” Jarnail Singh would often say.

The electoral loss, however, relegated him in the party circles. In August last year, the AAP suspended him after a picture with objectionable comments against Hindu gods was posted from his Facebook account. He deleted the post after facing backlash on social media, and claimed that the image was mistakenly published by his son during an online class.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

K P Sharma Oli sworn in as Nepal Prime Minister

K P Sharma Oli was sworn in as Nepals Prime Minister for the third time on Friday, days after he lost a vote of confidence in Parliament.President Bidya Devi Bhandari administered the oath of office and secrecy to Oli, 69, at a ceremony at ...

Greenman Viral Desai took the initiative to give a tree in Eidi

Surat Gujarat India, May 14 PNN Greenman Viral Desai through his Hearts at Work Foundation, an organization working for the environment, celebrated the auspicious festival of Eid by distributing about 500 saplings on the occasion of Ramadan...

Recoveries outnumber daily COVID-19 cases, over two crore recovered so far

Indias daily COVID-19 recoveries have outnumbered the daily new cases, taking the total recoveries to over two crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.This is the third time in the last four days that recoveries have outnumbered dai...

Olympics-Critics of Tokyo Olympics submit petition urging cancellation

Critics of Japans plan to hold the Tokyo Olympics despite the fourth wave of coronavirus infections submitted a petition on Friday signed by 350,000 people over nine days calling for the Games to be cancelled. Stop Tokyo Olympics campaign o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021