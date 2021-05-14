Lockdown impact: Low-key Ramzan celebrations in TN

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in Tamil Nadu were low-key on Friday owing to the Covid- induced lockdown, with families offering prayers at home.

In several districts, a large number of families offered prayers from their terrace or in the garden.

Muslims also reached out to the deprived sections in their community by offering them food on the auspicious occasion, marking the conclusion of month-long dawn-to-dusk fasting during Ramadan.

''Like last year, this time too, the celebration was quiet and confined mostly to the precincts of our homes in view of the prevailing pandemic situation,'' said M Mohammed Ibrahim of Mannady in the city.

He said the faithful offered special prayers in Chennai, Madurai and Tirunelveli among others seeking divine blessings to banish the dreaded virus and quick recovery of the infected.

Earlier, Salahuddin Mohammed Ayub, the government chief Kazi, had announced that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on May 14 as the new moon for the month of Shawwal 2021 was not sighted on May 12.

In the wake of the coronavirus curfew, Muslim leaders had appealed to the members to pray at home or from their terraces, and reach out to the needy.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister M K Stalin and Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami among others had extended their Eid greetings.PTI JSP SA SS PTI PTI

