Left Menu

Lockdown impact: Low-key Ramzan celebrations in TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-05-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 15:10 IST
Lockdown impact: Low-key Ramzan celebrations in TN

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in Tamil Nadu were low-key on Friday owing to the Covid- induced lockdown, with families offering prayers at home.

In several districts, a large number of families offered prayers from their terrace or in the garden.

Muslims also reached out to the deprived sections in their community by offering them food on the auspicious occasion, marking the conclusion of month-long dawn-to-dusk fasting during Ramadan.

''Like last year, this time too, the celebration was quiet and confined mostly to the precincts of our homes in view of the prevailing pandemic situation,'' said M Mohammed Ibrahim of Mannady in the city.

He said the faithful offered special prayers in Chennai, Madurai and Tirunelveli among others seeking divine blessings to banish the dreaded virus and quick recovery of the infected.

Earlier, Salahuddin Mohammed Ayub, the government chief Kazi, had announced that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on May 14 as the new moon for the month of Shawwal 2021 was not sighted on May 12.

In the wake of the coronavirus curfew, Muslim leaders had appealed to the members to pray at home or from their terraces, and reach out to the needy.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister M K Stalin and Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami among others had extended their Eid greetings.PTI JSP SA SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish tourism video taken down after online outcry

A video promoting tourism in Turkey amid the pandemic has caused an uproar on social media for showing tourism employees wearing masks that read Enjoy, Im vaccinated. The video was published on the social media accounts of the official trav...

Three inmates dead after shooting inside UP's Chitrakoot jail

In a shocking incident, two inmates of Uttar Pradeshs Chitrakoot jail were shot dead by another prisoner, who was later gunned down by police on Friday morning. According to Chitrakoot Superintendent of Police SP, Ankit Mittal, the prisoner...

India’s COVID crisis pushes up the cost of living – and dying

Ashok Khondare, a 39-year-old vegetable seller in the western Indian city of Pune, had already borrowed money to pay for his sisters treatment when she died in a private hospital two weeks after contacting COVID-19.While trying to overcome ...

US STOCKS-Futures extend recovery ahead of retail sales data

U.S. stock index futures firmed on Friday at the end of a volatile week marred by worries about rising inflation and a subsequent tightening of monetary policy, while investors awaited retail sales data.Retail sales is likely to have increa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021