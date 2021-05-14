Italy judge rules Salvini should not stand trial in migrant ship case

Italy's League party leader Matteo Salvini should not stand trial over a case regarding migrants not being allowed to disembark a ship, a political source told Reuters on Friday after a decision by a judge in the Sicilian city of Catania.

The case centered on an incident in July 2019, when Salvini, then interior minister, blocked more than 100 people aboard a coastguard ship for six days as he waited for European allies to agree to resettle them.

