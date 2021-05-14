Puducherry BJP committee gets new vice-president

Puducherry BJP committee gets new vice-presidentPTI | Puducherry | Updated: 14-05-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 16:09 IST
E Theepainjan has been appointed as vice-president of the Puducherry BJP committee.
The appointment has been approved by the national president of the party J P Nadda, said a press release from the territorial BJP president V Saminathan on Friday.
Theepainjan was elected to the territorial Assembly in 2016 election on the Congress ticket but quit the MLA post in January last and joined the BJP.
He did not contest the April 6 Assembly polls.
