Puducherry BJP committee gets new vice-president

E Theepainjan has been appointed as vice-president of the Puducherry BJP committee.

The appointment has been approved by the national president of the party J P Nadda, said a press release from the territorial BJP president V Saminathan on Friday.

Theepainjan was elected to the territorial Assembly in 2016 election on the Congress ticket but quit the MLA post in January last and joined the BJP.

He did not contest the April 6 Assembly polls.

