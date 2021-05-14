Left Menu

Malerkotla to be Punjab's 23rd district

The 23rd district holds huge historical significance. Have ordered to immediately locate a suitable site for the district administrative complex. The CM said Punjab had 13 district at Independence. Malerkotla remained largely peaceful during Partition in 1947, which saw communal clashes and large-scale migration of people across the India-Pakistan border.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-05-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 16:14 IST
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Friday announced the creation of a new district of Malerkotla, carving the state’s only Muslim-majority town from Sangrur district.

Adjoining Amargarh and Ahmedgarh will also form part of Punjab’s 23rd district.

According Malerkotla, which is 35 km from the Sangrur district headquarter, a district status was a pre-poll promise by the Congress.

Addressing a state-level event to greet people on Eid-ul-Fitr, the chief minister also announced a Rs 500-crore medical college, a women's college, a new bus stand and a women police station in Malerkotla.

“I know this has been a long-pending demand,” he said through video conference.

In a tweet later, he said, “Happy to share that on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, my Govt has announced Malerkotla as the newest district in the state. The 23rd district holds huge historical significance. Have ordered to immediately locate a suitable site for the district administrative complex.” The CM said Punjab had 13 district at Independence. Malerkotla remained largely peaceful during Partition in 1947, which saw communal clashes and large-scale migration of people across the India-Pakistan border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

