Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee's silence on post-poll violence matter of concern for me: WB guv in Assam

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was here on Friday, accused the neighbouring states Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, of maintaining silence over the violence unleashed in the state after declaration of assembly poll results on May 2.Dhankhar, during the day, visited a camp in Dhubri, where several families from Bengals Cooch Behar, claiming to be BJP supporters, have taken shelter to escape the clashes.There was blood-shed and genocide in the state.

PTI | Dhubri | Updated: 14-05-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 16:50 IST
Mamata Banerjee's silence on post-poll violence matter of concern for me: WB guv in Assam

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was here on Friday, accused the neighbouring state's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, of ''maintaining silence over the violence unleashed in the state after declaration of assembly poll results on May 2''.

Dhankhar, during the day, visited a camp in Dhubri, where several families from Bengal's Cooch Behar, claiming to be BJP supporters, have taken shelter to escape the clashes.

''There was blood-shed and genocide in the state. I should not say much as the cases are under investigation but the chief minister's silence is a matter of concern for me,'' he told reporters here.

The governor also alleged that Banerjee, at her election campaigns, had ''provoked her supporters, especially women, to oppose central forces by various means'' ''Such words do not befit a chief minister. It is extremely painful for me to see a chief minister should do this. It antithetical to the rule of law,'' Dhankhar asserted.

He further said that a state government should be positive and progressive in its approach but ''I don't understand this dispensation's constant conflict with all -- the Centre, governor, Election Commission and the central forces. This is against the very soul of the Constitution''.

''I had never imagined that I will have to go through such severe hurt and pain while discharging my duties as a governor. After the poll results were announced, West Bengal experienced blood-shed, arson, loot, violation of woman's dignity and rampant vandalism,'' he claimed.

Elections were held in four states and one Union Territory, but clashes were majorly reported from Bengal and that is something really unfortunate'', the governor stated.

''People flee homes and take shelter in other states only when they realise they are insecure and those entrusted with ensuring their security are unable to do their job.

''The situation is such in the state that people are scared of the police, and the police scared of the ruling party (TMC) workers. Where is the rule of law?'' he asked.

More than 175 people from West Bengal have taken shelter at a Ranpagli school in Dhubri district, bordering the neighbouring state, official sources said.

Dhankhar sought to know why human rights activists and NGOs have not initiated any measure to reach out to those affected by post-poll violence and highlight their plight.

''My hands are tied as a governor but where are the human rights activists, NGOs and journalists? Are they all wearing dark glasses?'' Dhankar, who had been at loggerheads with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government since taking charge in Bengal, said.

He thanked the Assam government for ''attending to people'' who took shelter here.

''I do not want to say much as I am not in West Bengal.

However, I would like to express my gratitude to the Assam government for taking care of our people who fled their homes under unfortunate circumstances,'' Dhankhar added.

Clashes had broken out in parts of Bengal, following the declaration of poll results, with both the TMC and the BJP claiming that their party members have lost lives and suffered injuries in the melee.

The TMC won the state elections, bagging 213 seats in the 294-member assembly, and the BJP managed to pocket 77 constituencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19:AP records 22,018 new cases, 96 deaths

Amaravati, May 14 PTI Andhra Pradesh reported more than 20,000 fresh cases of coronavirus for the fourth consecutive day on Friday, while 19,177 patients had recovered and another 96 succumbed to the infection.The latest bulletin said 22,01...

Many Australians with COVID-19 to be left in India after testing positive before repatriation flight

Several Australians in India who were scheduled to return home by a repatriation flight initiated by the Australian government were grounded on Friday because either they were infected with COVID-19 or were considered a close contact of som...

Total 43.67 lakh vaccine doses administered in Delhi so far; over 10 lakh people have taken both doses: AAP leader Atishi.

Total 43.67 lakh vaccine doses administered in Delhi so far over 10 lakh people have taken both doses AAP leader Atishi....

Soccer-Man Utd's Fred receives racist abuse after defeat by Liverpool

Manchester United midfielder Fred was subjected to racist abuse on Instagram after Thursdays 4-2 Premier League loss at home to Liverpool and the social media firm has deleted several of the messages on his profile and taken action against ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021