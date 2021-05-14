Left Menu

Putin says Russia will respond to Ukraine's 'cleansing' of political space

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-05-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 17:13 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Image) Image Credit: ANI

President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia would respond to what he called Ukraine's 'cleansing' of the political space, a day after a Ukrainian court placed a prominent pro-Russian politician under house arrest.

The Ukrainian court put Viktor Medvedchuk, who promotes closer ties with Moscow and says Putin is godfather to his daughter, under house arrest in connection to allegations of treason he faces.

