Putin says Russia will respond to Ukraine's 'cleansing' of political space

Putin says Russia will respond to Ukraine's 'cleansing' of political spaceReuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-05-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 17:13 IST
President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia would respond to what he called Ukraine's 'cleansing' of the political space, a day after a Ukrainian court placed a prominent pro-Russian politician under house arrest.
The Ukrainian court put Viktor Medvedchuk, who promotes closer ties with Moscow and says Putin is godfather to his daughter, under house arrest in connection to allegations of treason he faces.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
