Left Menu

Germany''s Merkel condemns anti-Israel protests

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 14-05-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 17:15 IST
Germany''s Merkel condemns anti-Israel protests

Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman says Germany won't tolerate anti-Semitic demonstrations amid tensions in the Middle East.

Anti-Israel protests in several cities this week have drawn concern and condemnation, particularly a protest outside a synagogue in Gelsenkirchen. A video showed dozens of protesters waving Palestinian and Turkish flags and yelling expletives about Jews.

Merkel spokesman Steffen Seibert said Friday that “anyone who uses such protests to scream their hatred of Jews is abusing the right to demonstrate.” He added that “our democracy will not tolerate anti-Semitic demonstrations.” Seibert said Merkel condemns Hamas' ongoing firing of rockets at Israel and “nothing can justify such terror.” He said the rocket attacks must stop immediately.

In neighbouring Austria, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz tweeted that the Israeli flag was raised over his office on Friday as a signal of solidarity.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19:AP records 22,018 new cases, 96 deaths

Amaravati, May 14 PTI Andhra Pradesh reported more than 20,000 fresh cases of coronavirus for the fourth consecutive day on Friday, while 19,177 patients had recovered and another 96 succumbed to the infection.The latest bulletin said 22,01...

Many Australians with COVID-19 to be left in India after testing positive before repatriation flight

Several Australians in India who were scheduled to return home by a repatriation flight initiated by the Australian government were grounded on Friday because either they were infected with COVID-19 or were considered a close contact of som...

Total 43.67 lakh vaccine doses administered in Delhi so far; over 10 lakh people have taken both doses: AAP leader Atishi.

Total 43.67 lakh vaccine doses administered in Delhi so far over 10 lakh people have taken both doses AAP leader Atishi....

Soccer-Man Utd's Fred receives racist abuse after defeat by Liverpool

Manchester United midfielder Fred was subjected to racist abuse on Instagram after Thursdays 4-2 Premier League loss at home to Liverpool and the social media firm has deleted several of the messages on his profile and taken action against ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021