VHP urges judiciary to take cognisance of post-poll violence in Bengal

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday urged the judiciary to take cognisance of incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal, saying several people have been ''badly affected'' and shops and houses vandalised.

The outfit in a statement also said the state government should rise above petty politics and make arrangements for victims of the violence.

Polls to the West Bengal assembly were held in March-April in eight phases and counting of votes was held on May 2. The election was won by the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), while the BJP emerged as the main opposition in the state.

The VHP alleged that a section of people has been victims of ''brutal and gruesome political violence'' in the state and urged the judiciary to issue strict directions to the Bengal government for ''restoration'' of law and order.

Besides shops and houses, standing crops have also been destroyed in the violence, and ''groups of goons are forcibly collecting protection money from the victims'', VHP central secretary general Milind Parande, who was in West Bengal to take stock of the situation, alleged.

He said that the VHP requests that the court of law consider these matters and ensure justice for the victims.

The VHP demanded that the perpetrators of the violence be arrested immediately.

The state government and the administration appear to be completely indifferent to the incidents, and complaints are also not being registered, Parande alleged.

''In view of this attitude, the VHP requests the judiciary to take suo motu cognisance of the situation in the public interest to protect citizens, and give strict directions to the state government and the local administration to perform their primary duties of ensuring law and order in the state,'' he said.

He claimed that thousands of people in West Bengal are “badly affected” by the post-poll violence.

Parande said the VHP and other organisations are engaged in arranging food and other services for those affected by violence victims in the state.

