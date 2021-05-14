Left Menu

VHP urges judiciary to take cognisance of post-poll violence in Bengal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 17:30 IST
VHP urges judiciary to take cognisance of post-poll violence in Bengal

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday urged the judiciary to take cognisance of incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal, saying several people have been ''badly affected'' and shops and houses vandalised.

The outfit in a statement also said the state government should rise above petty politics and make arrangements for victims of the violence.

Polls to the West Bengal assembly were held in March-April in eight phases and counting of votes was held on May 2. The election was won by the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), while the BJP emerged as the main opposition in the state.

The VHP alleged that a section of people has been victims of ''brutal and gruesome political violence'' in the state and urged the judiciary to issue strict directions to the Bengal government for ''restoration'' of law and order.

Besides shops and houses, standing crops have also been destroyed in the violence, and ''groups of goons are forcibly collecting protection money from the victims'', VHP central secretary general Milind Parande, who was in West Bengal to take stock of the situation, alleged.

He said that the VHP requests that the court of law consider these matters and ensure justice for the victims.

The VHP demanded that the perpetrators of the violence be arrested immediately.

The state government and the administration appear to be completely indifferent to the incidents, and complaints are also not being registered, Parande alleged.

''In view of this attitude, the VHP requests the judiciary to take suo motu cognisance of the situation in the public interest to protect citizens, and give strict directions to the state government and the local administration to perform their primary duties of ensuring law and order in the state,'' he said.

He claimed that thousands of people in West Bengal are “badly affected” by the post-poll violence.

Parande said the VHP and other organisations are engaged in arranging food and other services for those affected by violence victims in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mali prime minister Moctar Ouane to form new government

Malis prime minister Moctar Ouane resigned and was reinstated on Friday in a formality required before forming a new government, the office of transitional president Bah Ndaw said.Ouane was named interim prime minister in September after th...

COVID-19:AP records 22,018 new cases, 96 deaths

Amaravati, May 14 PTI Andhra Pradesh reported more than 20,000 fresh cases of coronavirus for the fourth consecutive day on Friday, while 19,177 patients had recovered and another 96 succumbed to the infection.The latest bulletin said 22,01...

Many Australians with COVID-19 to be left in India after testing positive before repatriation flight

Several Australians in India who were scheduled to return home by a repatriation flight initiated by the Australian government were grounded on Friday because either they were infected with COVID-19 or were considered a close contact of som...

Total 43.67 lakh vaccine doses administered in Delhi so far; over 10 lakh people have taken both doses: AAP leader Atishi.

Total 43.67 lakh vaccine doses administered in Delhi so far over 10 lakh people have taken both doses AAP leader Atishi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021