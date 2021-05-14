Mali prime minister Moctar Ouane to form new government

Mali prime minister Moctar Ouane to form new governmentReuters | Bamako | Updated: 14-05-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 17:57 IST
Mali's prime minister Moctar Ouane resigned and was reinstated on Friday in a formality required before forming a new government, the office of transitional president Bah Ndaw said.
Ouane was named interim prime minister in September after the overthrow of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.
