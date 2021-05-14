International cyber gang behind Irish ransomware attack - minister

An international cybercrime gang was behind a significant ransomware attack on Ireland's health service operator that crippled diagnostic services on Friday and led to the cancellation of appointments, the minister responsible for e-government said.

"This is not espionage. It was an international attack, but this is just a cybercriminal gang looking for money," Ossian Smyth told the national broadcaster RTE, saying he was unable to share all the information he had.

"This is a human-driven attack using an exploit that was previously unknown. It is a widespread and possibly the most significant cybercrime attack on the Irish state. It's a high-impact attack but it appears to have low transmissibility."

