DMK MPs, MLAs will give a month's salary for CM Fund: Stalin

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-05-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 18:44 IST
Amid surging COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said his party MPs and MLAs would donate one month salary to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

At a time when the State was severely affected by the second wave of coronavirus, ''DMK MLAs and MPs will give their one month salary to the CMPRF,'' Stalin said in a statement.

Already, the CM had appealed to the people, corporates and the Tamil diaspora to donate liberally to the CMPRF to help the government tackle the COVID-19 scenario.

The state is facing both medical emergency and severe financial constraints in view of the pandemic, he had said.

Companies, individuals, hospitals and trusts were among those have been making contributions to the Fund.

