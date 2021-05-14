Slovakia ends coronavirus state of emergency

Slovakia ends coronavirus state of emergencyReuters | Prague | Updated: 14-05-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 18:47 IST
Slovakia is ending a state of emergency as the coronavirus pandemic has receded, Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Friday.
Heger cautioned that the struggle against the pandemic was not over, called for people to continue behaving responsibly, and said vaccination was the key to overcoming COVID-19.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
