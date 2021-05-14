Covid crisis: Kateel decries opposition for playing politics

Taking strong exception to the criticism from opposition parties against central and state governments on the pandemic issue, BJP Karnataka state president Nalin Kumar Kateel MP on Friday said the Covid-19 crisis is not the time for playing politics.

Addressing reporters here, Kateel said the government and the opposition should strive to instill confidence among the people when the country is facing a pandemic and advise the public to take precautionary measures and follow medical advice.

He said the Centre and state government are actively pursuing the vaccination programme and creating maximum facilities for Covid-19 patients.

The BJP, on its part, has introduced ambulance services, distributed medical kits and assisted people in all possible ways during the second wave of the pandemic.

Kateel said as per data available, 19 crore people in the country have already been vaccinated.

In Dakshina Kannada district, 1,15,662 persons have received the first dose of vaccine and 39,548 people above 60 years have received the second dose.

The number of ventilators in the district has been increased from 12 to 86.

Kateel said Rs 2.5 crore has been sanctioned from his MPLAD fund to the district administration for setting up facilities for Covid patients.

The BJP state chief alleged the opposition is creating unnecessary confusion among the people on the vaccination programme and misleading them by politicising the issue.

The present situation warranted cooperation between government and opposition to tackle the pandemic and not unnecessary criticism, Kateel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)