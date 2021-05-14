Left Menu

House Republicans pick Stefanik to replace Trump critic Cheney in leadership -media

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2021 18:58 IST
House Republicans pick Stefanik to replace Trump critic Cheney in leadership -media

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday elected Elise Stefanik to serve in their No. 3 leadership position, replacing Liz Cheney, an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud, media reports said.

