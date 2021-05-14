House Republicans pick Stefanik to replace Trump critic Cheney in leadership -media

House Republicans pick Stefanik to replace Trump critic Cheney in leadership -mediaReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 18:58 IST
Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday elected Elise Stefanik to serve in their No. 3 leadership position, replacing Liz Cheney, an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud, media reports said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
