Left Menu

Bangla PM Hasina congratulates Assam's new CM; says state can reap benefits from country's growth trajectory

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 14-05-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 19:22 IST
Bangla PM Hasina congratulates Assam's new CM; says state can reap benefits from country's growth trajectory

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday congratulated Himanta Biswa Sarma as the new Chief Minister of Assam and invited the state to reap benefits from the neighbouring country's growth trajectory in view of the warm relations shared with India.

Sarma was on Monday sworn-in as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam.

''PM #SheikhHasina invited Indian State of Assam to reap benefits from #Bangladesh's growth trajectory in view of warmth-depth-diversity of BD-Ind relationships while congratulating @himantabiswa as new CM of Assam and wishing him success in leading his pluralistic state,'' Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh, said in a tweet.

In his response to the tweet, Sarma said that he highly values and cherishes the good wishes of Prime Minister Hasina.

''Assam is committed to pursue the vision of Hon PM Sri @narendramodi who recently said while in Bangladesh “Let India and Bangladesh move forward together.” We shall continue to gain mutually,'' Sarma said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Modi visited Bangladesh in March on his first trip to a foreign country since the COVID-19 outbreak and held extensive talks with Hasina. Both Prime Ministers held a tete-a-tete which was followed by delegation-level talks.

''Both the talks were marked by great warmth and cordiality. The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the excellent state of bilateral relations, based on deep historical and fraternal ties, which reflect an all-encompassing bilateral partnership based on equality, trust and understanding that transcends even a strategic partnership,'' according to a joint statement issued after the meeting.

The two sides signed five MoUs covering areas such as connectivity, commerce, information technology and sports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Prince Harry shares how he used to meet Meghan Markle, hiding from media eyes

The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry revealed how he used to meet Meghan Markle when they were dating each other in London away from media eyes. TMZ reported that Prince Harry recently appeared on Dax Shepards Armchair Expert podcast where he re...

U.S. capital running out of gas, even as Colonial Pipeline recovers

The U.S. capital was running out of gasoline on Friday, even as the countrys largest fuel pipeline network ramped up deliveries following a cyberattack and Washington officials assured motorists that supplies would return to normal soon. Th...

SRK wishes 'Eid Mubarak' to everyone, prays for India to conquer pandemic

Praying for the nation to overcome the unprecedented times due to COVID-19, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan penned a contemplative post while sending Eid Mubarak wishes to everyone around the world. Taking to Twitter, the DDLJ star share...

Italy reports 182 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 7,567 new cases

Italy reported 182 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 201 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 7,567 from 8,085. Italy has registered 123,927 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021