K'taka CM's ex-media advisor Mahadeva Prakash dies of Covid

Bengaluru, May 14 (PTI): Senior journalist and political analyst Mahadeva Prakash, who had served as Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's media advisor, died on Friday due to COVID-related ailments.

He was 65, and died at a private hospital, sources close to him said.

Prakash was editor of ''Ee Bhanuvaara'', and had earlier served with the Department of Information and Publicity.

He was articulate on political developments in the State and was an active participant at panel discussions in the electronic media.

Prakash was picked as the Chief Ministers media adviser in August 2019 after the BJP government came to power.

He resigned in November 2020, citing personal reasons.

Yediyurappa, condoling Prakash's death, said his demise has caused a great loss to the media.

Several of Yediyurappa's Cabinet colleagues and State Congress chief D K Shivakumar also condoled Prakash's passing away while remembering him as a good political analyst and a columnist of various newspapers.

