Left Menu

Not scared; was helping save lives: Youth Congress chief after police questioning over COVID relief

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 19:50 IST
Not scared; was helping save lives: Youth Congress chief after police questioning over COVID relief

A Delhi Police crime branch team on Friday questioned Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV over COVID-related material, including medicines and oxygen cylinders, being provided by him to people. The questioning is being done following a Delhi High Court order, police said.

The court on May 4 had directed police to examine instances of politicians allegedly procuring and distributing Remdesivir in the national capital and take steps for lodging of FIR in case of offence.

''The policemen wanted to know how did I get the relief material to distribute among the people. I said I was helping people to save their lives and we have an entire team of hundreds of volunteers at IYC (Indian Youth Congress) that was working round the clock to arrange material and provide it to people,'' Srinivas said.

BJP leaders, including East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir and Delhi unit spokesperson Harish Khurana who have also been questioned by police in connection with distribution of relief material, said that the issue should not be politicised.

Srinivas said he was undaunted by the police questioning and was only helping those who had no support from any quarters in this hour of crisis.

''We are continuing our work and not scared of police or any PIL. There is nothing wrong in helping people who have no one to fall back upon and who are desperately trying to save themselves and their families from the fatal virus,'' the IYC president said.

Srinivas said he answered questions of the police team and also submitted a detailed written response to its queries.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said at a time when people are craving for help all over the country, the government is wasting its time by indulging in ''raid raaj'' instead of helping the people. ''By raiding the IYC chief, PM (Narendra) Modi and (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah have done a shameful act,'' he said. BJP MP Gambhir, who has been helping people with oxygen concentrators and medicines, said opposition parties should refrain from politicising due process of the law.

''Opposition should not indulge in needless politicisation of due process. Delhi Police has asked for a reply from us & we’ve provided all details. I will keep serving Delhi & its people to the best of my abilities always!'' he tweeted. A senior police officer said, ''The high court has directed us to conduct inquiry into politicians involved in distribution of COVID-19 medicines and other items which we are doing before submitting our report to it.'' Aam Aadmi Party MLA Dilip Pandey and Delhi Congress vice president Ali Mehdi have also been approached by police in following the high court directive.

Mehdi said he has submitted his response to a Crime Branch officer.

''I will continue to work along with my team to provide relief to people,'' he said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Khurana said he was questioned by the crime branch on Wednesday and added that Congress leaders should stop politicising the issue and linking names of the prime minister and home minister with it.

Certain politicians are misguiding people and spreading lies about the court directed probe which is very unfortunate, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Prince Harry shares how he used to meet Meghan Markle, hiding from media eyes

The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry revealed how he used to meet Meghan Markle when they were dating each other in London away from media eyes. TMZ reported that Prince Harry recently appeared on Dax Shepards Armchair Expert podcast where he re...

U.S. capital running out of gas, even as Colonial Pipeline recovers

The U.S. capital was running out of gasoline on Friday, even as the countrys largest fuel pipeline network ramped up deliveries following a cyberattack and Washington officials assured motorists that supplies would return to normal soon. Th...

SRK wishes 'Eid Mubarak' to everyone, prays for India to conquer pandemic

Praying for the nation to overcome the unprecedented times due to COVID-19, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan penned a contemplative post while sending Eid Mubarak wishes to everyone around the world. Taking to Twitter, the DDLJ star share...

Italy reports 182 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 7,567 new cases

Italy reported 182 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 201 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 7,567 from 8,085. Italy has registered 123,927 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021