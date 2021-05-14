Governor, CM condole death of Times Group chairperson

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday condoled the death of Times Group chairperson Indu Jain.

''I am deeply saddened,'' Purohit said on the demise of Indu Jain, a Padma Bhushan awardee. Her death was an irreparable loss to the nation, especially the Times Group, the Governor said.

He further said, ''I convey my deep condolences to the bereaved family and pray to the Almighty God to rest her soul in peace and give strength to her family to overcome this unfathomable loss.'' Stalin expressed shock and grief over her death and both he and Purohit said she was a distinguished patron of arts and a spiritual-seeker.

She was a recipient of many awards, including the Padma Bhushan for her services to the community, the Chief Minister said.

''Her death is a big loss not only to the world of media but also to all those who are keen on social service,'' Stalin said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who have condoled the death.

Indu Jain died in Delhi on Thursday due to Covid-19 related complications. She was 84.

