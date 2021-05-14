Left Menu

Cong urges India to proactively work towards ending hostilities between Israel,Hamas

The Congress on Friday urged India to proactively work towards cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hamas and restore peace with the intervention of the UN Security Council.Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma also said that spiralling violence, coinciding with the holy festival of Eid, is distressing and a matter of grave concern for the world.The Congress party urges for immediate cessation of hostilities by both Israel and Hamas and calls for urgent intervention of the UN Security Council UNSC to restore peace.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 20:23 IST
Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma also said that spiralling violence, coinciding with the holy festival of Eid, is distressing and a matter of grave concern for the world.

''The Congress party urges for immediate cessation of hostilities by both Israel and Hamas and calls for urgent intervention of the UN Security Council (UNSC) to restore peace. The issue is both moral and humanitarian. India as a member of the UNSC should proactively work to achieve this objective,'' he said.

Sharma said People of Palestine have a right to live with dignity in a secure environment. That, equally is the right of all the people of Israel, he said. Sharma said the Palestinian people's right to pray at the Al Asqa mosque without any restriction must always be respected and not violated.

''The orchestrated incidents in Jerusalem were outrageous and triggered tensions and violence,'' the Congress leader said in a statement.

The Congress said the escalation of conflict, air attacks on Gaza and the rocket attacks by the Hamas have resulted in tragic loss of innocent human lives, especially the children and elderly, and also injuries to many civilians. The aggravated destruction of public property and Infrastructure has caused hardships and disruption, the party said.

