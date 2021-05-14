Northern Ireland's DUP elect Edwin Poots as new leader

Northern Ireland's DUP elect Edwin Poots as new leaderReuters | Belfast | Updated: 14-05-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 21:17 IST
Northern Ireland's pro-British Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) elected Edwin Poots as its new leader on Friday as the region's largest party bids to ramp up its campaign against post-Brexit trade barriers.
Poots, Northern Ireland's agriculture minister, narrowly beat fellow senior member Jeffrey Donaldson at a time of instability in the British province and unionist anger over the installation of a customs border with the rest of the United Kingdom. (Writing by Padraic Halpin in Dublin; Editing by Catherine Evans)
