N.Ireland's new DUP leader: we'll fight the Brexit deal

Reuters | Belfast | Updated: 14-05-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 21:27 IST
The new leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) pledged on Friday to unite the bickering strands of unionism to fight the Brexit deal and thus lay the foundations for keeping Northern Ireland in the United Kingdom.

"The Northern Ireland protocol has proven to be a massive challenge for us and if we are to fight this, to ensure that everybody in Northern Ireland is not worse off as a consequence of the protocol, then it is for us to do that together," Edwin Poots said after being elected as the new leader.

"This party has been the authentic voice of unionism and will continue to be the authentic voice of unionism under my leadership," he said. "I will be a leader in unionism who will be reaching out to other leaders in unionism". (Writing by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

