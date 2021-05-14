Will ask collectors to ask PM for vaccines in meet: Maha Dy CM
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said district collectors from the state would be asked to request for vaccine doses when they interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the next few days.He said the PM is scheduled to meet collectors from across the country next week.No clear assurance has been received from the Centre over vaccine supply.PTI | Pune | Updated: 14-05-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 21:37 IST
He said the PM is scheduled to meet collectors from across the country next week.
''No clear assurance has been received from the Centre over vaccine supply. The PM is going to have a meeting with district collectors across the country next week. If the PM happens to interact with some collectors from the state, I will ask them to request Modiji to send vaccines at the earliest,'' Pawar told reporters here.
He said the state government was also talking to vaccine manufacturers.
Replying to a query on pricing, he said the Supreme Court has directed the Centre to strive for uniformity in vaccine rates for states, UTs, private entities.
On Bombay High Court pulling up Pune Municipal Corporation on availability of beds for COVID-19 treatment after carrying out a test by calling the civic helpline, Pawar said he had spoken to the mayor and civic commissioner and had asked them to rectify shortcomings.
