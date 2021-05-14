Left Menu

Northern Ireland's DUP elects Poots as new leader

Friday's contest was the first ever leadership election held by the staunchly socially conservative party founded by firebrand Protestant cleric turned peacemaker Ian Paisley 50 years ago. Poots, a young earth creationist who rejects the theory of evolution, has said he plans to nominate another party member to replace Arlene Foster as Northern Ireland's first minister and split the roles of party and devolved government leader.

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 21:38 IST
Northern Ireland's DUP elects Poots as new leader

Northern Ireland's pro-British Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) elected Edwin Poots as its new leader on Friday as the region's largest party bids to ramp up its campaign against post-Brexit trade barriers. Poots, seen by some commentators as more aggressive in his opposition to the trade barriers and more conservative on social issues than his opponent, narrowly beat fellow senior member Jeffrey Donaldson by 19 votes to 17 among the party's lawmakers.

Northern Ireland's agriculture minister takes over at a time of instability in the British province and unionist anger over the post-Brexit Northern Ireland protocol that installed a customs border with the rest of the United Kingdom. "The Northern Ireland protocol has proven to be a massive challenge for us and if we are to fight this, to ensure that everybody in Northern Ireland is not worse off as a consequence of the protocol then it is for us to do that together," Poots said after being elected.

"This party has been the authentic voice of unionism and will continue to be the authentic voice of unionism under my leadership. I will be a leader in unionism who will be reaching out to other leaders in unionism." The protocol leaves Northern Ireland within the EU's trading sphere, avoiding a hard border on the island with EU-member Ireland but infuriating pro-British unionists by undermining the region's place in the UK.

It was partly blamed for recent rioting by young pro-British loyalists. A legal challenge against the arrangements launched by the DUP and two other unionist parties began on Friday. Friday's contest was the first ever leadership election held by the staunchly socially conservative party founded by firebrand Protestant cleric turned peacemaker Ian Paisley 50 years ago.

Poots, a young earth creationist who rejects the theory of evolution, has said he plans to nominate another party member to replace Arlene Foster as Northern Ireland's first minister and split the roles of party and devolved government leader. He is one of a number of DUP ministers who have protested against the Brexit arrangements by refusing to attend meetings with Irish counterparts established under the 1998 peace deal that ended 30 years of violence in Northern Ireland.

That has strained relations with Irish nationalist rivals Sinn Fein, with whom it leads Northern Ireland's power-sharing government. (Additional reporting by Kate Holton in London, writing by Padraic Halpin in Dublin; Editing by Catherine Evans/Guy Faulconbridge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Massachusetts mayor convicted of fraud, extortion

A former Massachusetts mayor first elected at the age of 23 was convicted on Friday of defrauding investors in a smartphone app company and extorting money from local marijuana businesses.Jurors found former Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia ...

Man held for torturing autistic son

A 45-year-old man was arrested on Friday for beating up his autistic teenaged son at their house at Mattancherry here, police said.The incident came to light when the video of the assault, recorded reportedly by the teens mother, was widely...

Lebanese protester shot by Israeli army dies

A Lebanese police official and the countrys official news agency say a Lebanese protester who was hit when Israeli troops fired shots at the Lebanese-Israeli border has died of his wounds.The official said the 31-year-old protester died on ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Critics of Tokyo Olympics submit petition urging cancellationCritics of Japans plan to hold the Tokyo Olympics despite a fourth wave of coronavirus infections submitted a petition on Frid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021