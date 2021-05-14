Left Menu

Bhutan Consul General discusses various issues with Assam CM

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 14-05-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 22:15 IST
Bhutan Consul General discusses various issues with Assam CM
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Consul General of the Royal Bhutanese Consulate Phub Tshering on Friday called on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and discussed various issues of mutual interests.

The chief minister extended his gratitude to the Royal Bhutan King and the Prime Minister for their statesmanship which has helped in strengthening the bilateral relations between India and Bhutan with special focus on Assam, an official release said.

The chief minister said that his government had keen interest in strenghtening mutual engagements between Assam and Bhutan.

Sarma also advocated constant people to people contact between Assam and Bhutan, increase the trade volume, build new roads to take the relation between the state and the neighbouring country to a greater height.

Tshering also sought Sarma's help for Bhutanese students to come to Assam for higher studies.

The Consul General also thanked the chief minister for his statesmanship which has manifested in the form of more meaningful relations between Assam and Bhutan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Google, other tech companies support work visas for spouses

By Reena Bhardwaj Google and other tech companies on Friday local time defended work visas for spouses of highly skilled tech immigrantsGoogle is proud to support our nations immigrants. We joined 30 other companies to protect the H-4 EAD p...

Former Massachusetts mayor convicted of fraud, extortion

A former Massachusetts mayor first elected at the age of 23 was convicted on Friday of defrauding investors in a smartphone app company and extorting money from local marijuana businesses.Jurors found former Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia ...

Man held for torturing autistic son

A 45-year-old man was arrested on Friday for beating up his autistic teenaged son at their house at Mattancherry here, police said.The incident came to light when the video of the assault, recorded reportedly by the teens mother, was widely...

Lebanese protester shot by Israeli army dies

A Lebanese police official and the countrys official news agency say a Lebanese protester who was hit when Israeli troops fired shots at the Lebanese-Israeli border has died of his wounds.The official said the 31-year-old protester died on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021