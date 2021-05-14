Kataria accuses Gehlot of mismanaging anti-Covid fight

A day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot blamed the Centre for supplying 1,900 faulty ventilators to the state, BJP leader Gulabchand Kataria asked the state government if arranging oxygen and oxygen beds in the state hospitals were not its work.

Accusing the state government of mismanaging the anti-Covid fight, Kataria, the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, said it is not proper for the state government to blame the Centre for its shortcomings.

He said criticising the Centre and its leaders are not going to have any effect as the people understand who is working and who is not.

He said when Chief Minister Gehlot says everyone will fight this battle together, how proper it is to keep criticising the Centre every morning.

''If the ventilators were faulty, why were they not returned and whether taking action in time was not the work of the state government,” Kataria asked.

Chief Minister Gehlot had on Thursday sought the Union Health Ministry to probe into the purchase of “poor ventilators” made available from the Prime Minister's Care Fund. ''The Centre had made 1,900 ventilators available to the state from the PM Care Fund. The Centre was responsible for the installation and maintenance of these ventilators. According to doctors, many of these ventilators have technical shortcomings due to which using them can prove to be dangerous for patients,'' Gehlot had said on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)