Left Menu

Northern Ireland's DUP elects hardliner Poots as new leader

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 22:26 IST
Northern Ireland's DUP elects hardliner Poots as new leader

The new leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) pledged to unite the bickering strands of unionism to fight the Brexit deal and lay the foundations for keeping the province in the United Kingdom. Edwin Poots, seen by some commentators as more aggressive in his opposition to Northern Ireland's post-Brexit trade barriers and more conservative on social issues than his opponent, Jeffrey Donaldson, was narrowly elected leader of the region's largest party on Friday.

Northern Ireland's agriculture minister takes over at a time of instability in the British province and unionist anger over the post-Brexit Northern Ireland protocol that installed a customs border with the rest of the United Kingdom. "The Northern Ireland protocol has proven to be a massive challenge for us and if we are to fight this, then it is for us to do that together," Poots, a young Earth creationist who rejects the theory of evolution, said after being elected.

"This party has been the authentic voice of unionism and will continue to be the authentic voice of unionism under my leadership." The protocol leaves Northern Ireland within the EU's trading sphere, avoiding a hard border on the island with EU-member Ireland but infuriating pro-British unionists by undermining the region's place in the UK.

It was partly blamed for recent rioting by young pro-British loyalists. A legal challenge against the arrangements partly launched by the DUP began on Friday. British and EU negotiators have said they will seek in the coming weeks to smooth the disruption to trade in everyday goods such as cheese originating in Britain. The DUP wants the protocol scrapped altogether.

"It's all a bit of a fantasy contest in terms of the protocol really because it's not in the DUP's gift to get rid of it," said University of Liverpool politics professor Jon Tonge, describing the election as the DUP "reconnecting with its past". Poots has said he plans to nominate another party member to replace Arlene Foster as Northern Ireland's first minister and split the roles of party and devolved government leader.

He is one of a number of DUP ministers who have protested against the Brexit arrangements by refusing to attend meetings with Irish counterparts established under the 1998 peace deal that ended 30 years of violence in Northern Ireland. That has strained relations with Irish nationalist rivals Sinn Fein, with whom it leads Northern Ireland's power-sharing government. (Additional reporting by Kate Holton in London, writing by Padraic Halpin in Dublin; Editing by Catherine Evans/Guy Faulconbridge and Nick Macfie)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No normal life for Israelis in range of Gaza rockets

Sirens wail, radio broadcasts are interrupted, cellphones beep with Red Alerts every few seconds, and warning messages flash up on TV. When you hear them, rush for cover.This has become the routine across large areas of central and southern...

BJP MP's car attacked in West Bengal's Bankura

The car of the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MP from Bankura was allegedly attacked by unidentified people in Bankura on Friday. The car of BJP MP from Bankura, Subhas Sarkar was allegedly attacked by unidentified people at Chatterjee Bagan ne...

Facebook loses court fight over halting EU-US data transfers

Facebook lost a legal battle Friday with Irelands data privacy watchdog over a European Union privacy decision that could result in the social network being forced to stop transferring data to the U.S.The Irish High Court rejected Facebooks...

Bengal logs highest one-day spike of 20,846 COVID-19 cases; 5 doctors among 139 fatalities

West Bengal on Friday registered its highest single-day spike of 20,846 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,94,802, the health department said in its bulletin.The toll rose to 12,993 after 136 more people, including five eminent do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021