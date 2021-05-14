Left Menu

Police afraid of ruling party workers: Bengal Governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said the people fear to go to police stations and the state police is afraid of ruling party workers.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said the people fear to go to police stations and the state police is afraid of ruling party workers. Briefing mediapersons in Siliguri, the Governor said, "People in the state are afraid of going to police stations. The police is afraid of ruling party workers. I have encouraged them to come back. I will take the bullet on my chest if necessary. I will talk to Chief Minister with a positive approach. She got the mandate. Chief Minister should leave confrontation. Sitalkuchi's incident is unfortunate but they called it genocide and cold-blooded murder. She (Mamata Banerjee) formed SIT after taking the oath and suspended the SP. I want to ask the chief minister when the entire state is burning, cannot you see anything else?"

Earlier on Friday, Dhankhar met people affected by post-poll violence in Bengal at Ranpagli camp in the Agomani area of Assam. He interacted with those who had taken refuge in the camp. On Thursday evening, Dhankar had visited West Bengal's Coochbehar and interacted with victims of post-poll violence.

"At Coochbehar. Visited several affected areas. Distressed at grim scenario. After listening to tales of sorrow no tears left in my eyes. Never imagined severity of post-poll retributive violence @MamataOfficial was much beyond. One is made to pay with life and rights for voting!" he had tweeted. He had also called upon the Mamata Banerjee government to "restore credibility and bring to book the culprits who have chosen to tarnish our democratic fabric".

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit the post-poll violence-affected areas in Nandigram on Saturday. Earlier this month, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that nine of its party workers had been killed in post-poll violence. However, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) refuted the allegations.On May 7, a four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs had visited the Diamond Harbour area of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district to assess the ground situation.

A five-member Constitution Bench of the Calcutta High Court had also ordered the West Bengal Home Secretary to file a report mentioning the places where the violence occurred, and the steps taken. Following the declaration of West Bengal Assembly poll results on May 2, incidents of violence had been reported in several parts of the state. (ANI)

