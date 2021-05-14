White House: report of migrant children held on buses being investigated

White House: report of migrant children held on buses being investigatedReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 23:15 IST
The White House said on Friday reports that migrant children were being held on buses for days at a time before being reunited with relatives were outrageous and being investigated. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said there was no excuse for such a situation.
NBC News reported children who migrated to the United States without their parents are being held on buses in a parking lot in Dallas.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
