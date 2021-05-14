U.S. troubled by reports Russia has frozen Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty bank accounts -State Dept

U.S. troubled by reports Russia has frozen Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty bank accounts -State DeptReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 23:54 IST
The United States is deeply troubled by reports Russia has frozen the Moscow bank accounts of U.S. government-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said on Friday.
Porter said the move was Russia's latest attempt to suppress independent media and deny the Russian people access to objective news.
