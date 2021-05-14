BJP MP's car attacked in West Bengal's Bankura

The car of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Bankura was allegedly attacked by unidentified people in Bankura on Friday. The car of BJP MP from Bankura, Subhas Sarkar was allegedly attacked by unidentified people at Chatterjee Bagan near Patalkhuri Village on Friday morning.

"The attack is part of the ongoing political terror. They could not be identified as their faces were covered. But naturally, those who are doing political terror are behind the attack. It is certain that people of the ruling party did this," Sarkar told ANI. An FIR has been lodged at Bankura Police Station. The investigation is underway.

Earlier this month, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that nine of its party workers had been killed in post-poll violence. However, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) refuted the allegations. On May 7, a four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs had visited the Diamond Harbour area of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district to assess the ground situation.

A five-member Constitution Bench of the Calcutta High Court had also ordered the West Bengal Home Secretary to file a report mentioning the places where the violence occurred and the steps taken. Following the declaration of West Bengal Assembly poll results on May 2, incidents of violence had been reported in several parts of the state. (ANI)

