UAE foreign minister calls for immediate steps to ceasefire amid violence in Israel, Palestine -WAM

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 15-05-2021 01:27 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 01:27 IST
The United Arab Emirates' foreign minister expressed on Friday his country's concern over the escalation of violence in Israel and Palestine, and called on all parties to take immediate steps to commit to a ceasefire and initiate a political dialogue, state news agency WAM reported.

"We stand ready to support all efforts to this end," the minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said. "It is the true mark of leadership in this moment of crisis to refrain from provocations and reprisals, and to instead work towards a de-escalation of tensions," he added.

