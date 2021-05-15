Left Menu

S&P affirms Israel's credit rating and outlook

Global ratings agency S&P on Friday affirmed its long-term sovereign credit rating on Israel at "AA-/A-1+" and maintained its outlook at "stable". Despite security and political risks escalating sharply in the last few days, the combination of a very effective and swift COVID-19 vaccination campaign, strong technology sector performance and rising gas exports should still underpin the country's GDP growth of 5% in 2021, S&P said.

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2021 02:11 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 02:11 IST
S&P affirms Israel's credit rating and outlook

Global ratings agency S&P on Friday affirmed its long-term sovereign credit rating on Israel at "AA-/A-1+" and maintained its outlook at "stable".

Despite security and political risks escalating sharply in the last few days, the combination of a very effective and swift COVID-19 vaccination campaign, strong technology sector performance and rising gas exports should still underpin the country's GDP growth of 5% in 2021, S&P said. Vaccine rollouts and a third lockdown helped Israel emerge from pandemic closures and reopen its economy, even as it remains mired in political deadlock following a fourth inconclusive election in two years.

More than half of its population had received both COVID-19 doses, the Israeli health minister said on March 25. "Domestic political uncertainty has also been persistently high over the past two years owing to repeated elections, but so far this also has not substantially affected the economy," S&P said. (https://bit.ly/2QjMmfj)

Pressure on Israel's ratings could build if security and political risks tied to the current flare-up are protracted, affecting the country's economic, fiscal and balance-of-payments metrics, the ratings agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

After Cabinet withdrawal, Neera Tanden lands White House job

President Joe Bidens lone Cabinet choice who was rebuffed by Congress has landed a job as a White House senior adviser. Neera Tanden had been Bidens pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget but withdrew her nomination in March after...

Israeli military accused of using media to trick Hamas

Just after midnight Friday, the Israeli military put out an ominous statement to the media IDF air and ground troops are currently attacking in the Gaza Strip. The terse statement set off frenzied speculation that Israel had launched a grou...

Brazil reports 85,536 new coronavirus cases, 2,211 deaths

Brazil recorded 85,536 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 2,211 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Friday.Brazil has registered more than 15.5 million cases since the pandemic began, wh...

Biden rescinds Trump-era health insurance requirement for new immigrants

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday revoked a 2019 proclamation by former President Donald Trump that sought to bar the entry of immigrants who could not prove they had health insurance or could cover healthcare costs. In an announcement by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021