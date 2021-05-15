Left Menu

US partnered with India as PM Modi made commitment to deploy 450 GW renewable energy: Kerry

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2021 06:37 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 06:37 IST
US partnered with India as PM Modi made commitment to deploy 450 GW renewable energy: Kerry

The United States has partnered with India on climate change so as to help it meet its commitment to deploy 450 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy, the Biden administration's climate change envoy has told US lawmakers.

''Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi has made a commitment to deploy 450 GW of renewable energy. We have created a partnership with India because of that commitment because they don't have the finance and technology completely,'' US Special Envoy on Climate Change John Kerry said.

''So, we're gonna try to help them. Bring the technology to the table, bring the finance to the table, and they have to do certain things internally to make this happen,'' Kerry told members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee during a hearing on climate change this week.

Kerry is the first-ever American climate change envoy with cabinet rank and has been made part of the National Security Council.

Responding to his comments, Congressman Joe Wilson from South Carolina said Prime Minister Modi has done “a great job” for the people of India.

There needs to be great reduction in carbon emission by India, Kerry added.

Responding to a question, Kerry said China produces more emissions than all the rest of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries put together.

''There's no way the United States and the rest of the world can get to our goal if China doesn't join in and become part of it,'' he said.

''We need obviously to get greater cooperation from China. We're talking about that now. That is on the table as a critical component. Now, China believes that they're doing a certain amount. I know they know that they are seized by the issue of having to do great reductions,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

