Iran’s hardline judiciary chief declares candidacy for presidential election - media

Iran's hardline judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi declared his candidacy on Saturday for next month's presidential election, seen as a test of the legitimacy of the country’s clerical rulers.

"I have come as an independent to the stage to make change in the executive management of the country and to fight poverty, corruption, humiliation and discrimination," Raisi was quoted as saying in a statement by local media.

