Iran's hard-line judiciary chief registers presidential run

Irans judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi, a prominent hard-line cleric, has registered to run in Irans June presidential election.He arrived at the Interior Ministry on Saturday, the last day of registering, to put himself into the race.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 15-05-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 13:37 IST
Iran's judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi, a prominent hard-line cleric, has registered to run in Iran's June presidential election.

He arrived at the Interior Ministry on Saturday, the last day of registering, to put himself into the race. Raisi has been named as a possible successor to Iran's 82-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. That had some suggesting he wouldn't run in the race. He ran against Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and lost in the 2017 presidential election, though he still garnered nearly 16 million votes in his campaign. Raisi has since conducted high-profile anti-corruption arrests and trials, many televised, gaining support of average Iranians frustrated by the country's poor economy. However, international rights groups have criticized Raisi for reportedly serving on a 1988 panel that sentenced thousands of prisoners to death in the waning days of Iran's 1980s war with Iraq. Raisi has never publicly acknowledged his role in the sentences. Raisi had been the head of the Imam Reza charity foundation, known as “Astan-e Quds-e Razavi,” in Farsi. It is believed to be one of the biggest charities in the country, which manages a vast conglomerate of businesses and endowments.

