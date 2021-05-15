Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 14:06 IST
Ghulam Nabi Azad writes to PM, suggests measures to ramp up vaccine manufacturing, health infra

Former Union health minister and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting measures to increase COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing in the country, party officials said.

In his letter, a copy of which has also been sent to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Azad has also given suggestions for further augmenting health infrastructure in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, they said here.

Congress officials said the former Rajya Sabha member, whose tenure ended earlier this year, also made a few recommendations for increasing capacity of vaccinators in the country besides ensuring more supplies for vaccination to counter the pandemic in the country.

The letter was written to the prime minister this morning for his consideration, they said.

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting on the COVID-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination drive.

Top officials from different ministries attended the meeting.

