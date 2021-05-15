Ghulam Nabi Azad writes to PM, suggests measures to ramp up vaccine manufacturing, health infra

Ghulam Nabi Azad writes to PM, suggests measures to ramp up vaccine manufacturing, health infraPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 14:06 IST
Former Union health minister and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting measures to increase COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing in the country, party officials said.
In his letter, a copy of which has also been sent to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Azad has also given suggestions for further augmenting health infrastructure in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, they said here.
Congress officials said the former Rajya Sabha member, whose tenure ended earlier this year, also made a few recommendations for increasing capacity of vaccinators in the country besides ensuring more supplies for vaccination to counter the pandemic in the country.
The letter was written to the prime minister this morning for his consideration, they said.
Prime Minister Modi on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting on the COVID-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination drive.
Top officials from different ministries attended the meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Narendra Modi
- Azad
- Harsh Vardhan
- Modi
- Ghulam Nabi
- Rajya Sabha
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviews functioning of different empowered groups on COVID-19 through video conference.
PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah encouraged super-spreader events, even bragged about them: Rahul Gandhi.
UKIBC welcomes bilateral talks between PMs Boris Johnson, Narendra Modi
Navy has reached out to all states, offered help in terms of hospital beds, transportation & other things: Navy chief tells PM Narendra Modi.
UKIBC Press Statements Ahead of PMs Boris Johnson & Narendra Modi's Bilateral Talks