Kerala Guv, CM condoles RL Bhatia's demise

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 15-05-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 15:42 IST
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of senior Congress leader and six-time MP from Amritsar,Raghunandan Lal Bhatia, who died following a brief illness.

Popularly known as R L Bhatia, the leader had served as the Governor of Kerala from 2004 to 2008 and of Bihar from 2008 to 2009.

In his condolence message, Khan said Bhatia's service as Governor, Union Minister of State (External Affairs) and as Parliamentarian for six terms, would be long remembered.

''I am deeply grieved by the sad demise of Shri R L Bhatia, who was Governor of Kerala from 23 June 2004 to 10 July 2008.

Bhatia Ji's conduct and efficiency made him a role model for those in public life,'' he said adding that may his soul attain Mukti.

Vijayan recalled that Bhatia was the Governor of the state from 2004 to 2008 and was an excellent Parliamentarian.

The 100-years-old Bhatia died at a private hospital in Amritsar on Friday night.

