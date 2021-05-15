Palaniswami writes to PM seeking enhanced supply of oxygen and Remdesivir

With the COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu showing a steady increase, AIADMK Joint Coordinator and Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking increased allocation of oxygen and Remdesivir drug, used in treating coronavirus infected.

In his letter, the former Chief Minister said that the second wave of coronavirus has affected a large number of people all over the state, which was showing an ''increasing trend'' day by day with nearly 32,000 single-day cases.

Though the state government has implemented several restrictions for the movement of people, including lockdown, ''due to increase in the number of cases, there is a huge demand for beds, oxygen supported beds and ICU beds in both government and private hospitals,'' he told Modi.

''There is also long queue of patients waiting for admission in hospitals, all over Tamil Nadu,'' he pointed out.

Palaniswami urged the Prime Minister to consider increasing the supply of oxygen, Remdesivir injections and allotment of Covid-19 vaccine doses for Tamil Nadu.

