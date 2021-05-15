Haryana govt hiding figures of COVID infected, deaths: Cong

Haryana Congress unit chief Kumari Selja on Saturday attacked the BJP-led government in the state, alleging that it is hiding figures of COVID-19 infected and fatalities.

She also said black marketing of medicines, which are required for treatment of coronavirus patients, and oxygen cylinders has ''broken all records''. ''The spread of the coronavirus is increasing rapidly in the state. Instead of preventing it, the government has been making false statements and claims. The figures of those infected and deaths are being hidden,'' the Congress leader said. There is a huge shortage of doctors and health workers in hospitals, and the situation in government health facilities in the state is that relatives have to look after their ailing themselves, Selja claimed. ''People are not getting treatment. For the last several days, the situation in rural areas has become worse,'' she told an online press conference. Selja said that medicines required for treatment of COVID-19 patients and oxygen are being black-marketed in the state. ''This time, black marketing has broken all records. Patients in the state are neither getting oxygen on time nor beds. There is a huge lack of ventilators and the government is sitting blindfolded,'' she added.

Selja said that the COVID-19 cases in Haryana are continuously increasing, but the vaccination campaign is going on at a ''very slow'' pace.

The positivity rate is 45 per cent in three districts and more than 40 per cent in one district of the state, the Congress leader claimed. She said at the same time, the positivity rate in 11 districts is more than 30 per cent. Besides this, it is more than 25 per cent in four districts and more than 10 per cent in three districts, Selja added.

On an average, around 60,000 tests are being done daily in the state which is only around 2,000 on a population of 10 lakh, she said.

The party state unit chief also said that at this time, Haryana is getting only 258 metric tonnes of oxygen. The central government should at least double the oxygen quota of the state, she added. The government should increase the number of RT-PCR tests and speed up the pace of testing, Selja suggested. Permanent place of testing should be made in villages, she said.

Selja said that COVID hospitals with bed facilities of 500 to 1,000 should be built in each district with the help of the army.

COVID-19 patients should get free medicines and treatment, and besides this, everyone should get a vaccine at no cost, Selja said adding that the Haryana government should bear this expenditure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)