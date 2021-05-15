Iran minister cancels Vienna visit in flag spat

Left Menu

Irans foreign minister has called off a planned visit to his Austrian counterpart in Vienna. The decision came after Austria's chancellery and foreign ministry flew the Israeli flag as a signal of solidarity in Israel's conflict with the militant Hamas group. Austrian daily Die Presse reported Saturday that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was due to meet Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg on Saturday morning.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 15-05-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 16:41 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Iran's foreign minister has called off a planned visit to his Austrian counterpart in Vienna.

The decision came after Austria's chancellery and foreign ministry flew the Israeli flag as a signal of solidarity in Israel's conflict with the militant Hamas group.

Austrian daily Die Presse reported Saturday that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was due to meet Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg on Saturday morning. But he called off the trip over the Austrian leaders' decision to fly the Israeli flag on Friday.

The Austria Press Agency said Schallenberg's spokeswoman, Claudia Tuertscher, confirmed the report. She said: "We regret this." Vienna has been hosting negotiations in recent weeks aimed at bringing the United States back into the 2015 nuclear deal aimed at allaying concerns about Iran's nuclear ambitions. France, Germany, Britain, Russia, and China are still parties to that agreement.

Iran's deputy foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, tweeted on Friday that Austria "so far been a great host for negotiations" but it was "shocking & painful to see the flag of the occupying regime, that brutally killed tens of innocent civilians, inc many children in just a few days, over govt offices in Vienna."

