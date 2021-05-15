Naidu conveys his condolences to West Bengal CM on death of her brother

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday conveyed his condolences to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the death of her brother Ashim Banerjee.

An official of the Vice President Secretariat said Naidu conveyed his condolences to Mamata Banerjee on the untimely demise of her younger brother Ashim due to COVID.

Ashim Banerjee, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital in Kolkata, died on Saturday morning, his family members said.

