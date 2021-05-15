Left Menu

BJP alleges link between Kalra, Congress

Updated: 15-05-2021 17:49 IST
BJP alleges link between Kalra, Congress
The BJP on Saturday alleged links between businessman Navneet Kalra, who is accused of hoarding and selling oxygen concentrators in the black market, and Congress.

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said Kalra was given the membership of Golf Club, one of the most premium clubs in the national capital, by Congress leader Ajay Maken when he was the urban development minister in the UPA-I government.

Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi is a lawyer of all such ''criminals'' and black-marketeers, she said, hitting out at the opposition party.

Kalra and officials of Matrix Cellular had hoarded about 7,500 concentrators, she said, alleging their links with the Congress.

She claimed that an artificial shortage of oxygen was created and exploited by those close to the party.

Lekhi said Kalra's Facebook page shows his pictures with Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The businessman has also claimed on his page that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic, she added.

The chef who works at Kalra's restaurant had described Gandhis as the first family of the country, she said.

''The Congress' hand is always with black marketeers and hoarders, and this is evident from the events which have unfolded themselves. These people are directly in links with Congress. The Congress has encouraged such people when it was in power,'' she alleged.

