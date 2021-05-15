Kerala: 27-year-old cancer patient, who struck a chord with

Left Menu

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 15-05-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 18:56 IST
A 27-year-old cancer patient, whose motivational acts through social media inspired many to fight the disease, succumbed to the malady in the early hours oF Saturday while undergoing treatment at a cancer care centre here.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Viajayan, Union Minister V Muraleedharan and other senior politicians in Kerala today joined thousands of people to pay tributes to the departed soul.

Nandu Mahadeva used to inspire cancer patients by singing songs and acting in videos. He was a chief organiserof a collective of cancer patients called ''Athijeevanam''.

Nandu, as he was fondly addressed by netizens, was diagnosed with bone cancer three years ago.

His left foot, which was affected, was amputated.But he continued to appear in TV shows and social media platforms with a smiling face.

As he was being treated for the cancer, Nandu once famously said, ''Will treat it as a common cold.'' Condoling the death, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Nandu faced the disease with incredible grit and gave confidence to people to face difficulties.

''He inspired people through love and tenderness.His demise is a loss to the state,'' Vijayan said while joining in the pain of his family and friends.

Union Minister V Muraleedharan said even cancer could not take his smile away.

''Nandu left us too soon. Was an energetic young man, spread happiness & joy around. Even Cancer could not take his smile away.You will be missed, my young friend. Rest in Peace. Om Shanti,'' the Minister of State for External Affairs said in a tweet.

Senior Congress leaders Oommen Chandy, Ramesh Chennithala and BJP leader K Surendran also condoled the demise.

Hundreds of people took to social media to speak about his courage when reports of his death came in.PTI TGB BN BALA TGB BN BALA

