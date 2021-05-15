Left Menu

Very few people will participate in swearing-in ceremony:CM

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 15-05-2021 19:54 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, May 15 (PTI): With the newly elected Left front government expected to be sworn in on May 20, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the effort would be to ensure that very few people participate in the swearing-in function.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Kerala unit, had on Saturday suggested that the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet should be held on a virtual platform in view of the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases.

When reporters asked Vijayan during his daily briefing if it would be a virtual ceremony, he said ''our aim is to ensure that large participation of people is avoided''.

''Very few people will participate in the swearing-in ceremony.We will let you know,'' Vijayan said when media personnel asked him about the total number of people expected to participate in the function.

Media reports had earlier claimed that over700 people are likely to be invited for the function.

Vijayan had scripted history in the April6 assembly polls by leading the left front to a second consecutive term, bucking the over four decade old trend in the state of choosingbetween communists and congress-led governments alternatively.

The IMA had pointed out that the violation of the social distancing norms and the lack of proper usage of masks during the campaign of the recently held assembly polls was among the reasons which is said to have triggered the second wave of the pandemic in the state.

''The conduct of the swearing-in ceremony onthe virtual platform, avoiding gathering of people, will send a strong message of fight against COVID-19,'' the IMA said in a statement.

Kerala reported 32,680 fresh Covid cases on Saturday and the active cases have crossed 4.45 lakh.PTI LGK UD BN BALA BN BALA

