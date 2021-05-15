Left Menu

Assam CM visits blast site in Tinsukia district

PTI | Tinsukia | Updated: 15-05-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 20:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Saturday visited the site of the grenade blast near Digboi in Tinsukia district and took stock of the situation.

Two persons were killed and another was injured in the grenade blast by suspected ULFA(Independent) insurgents in front of a hardware shop at Tingrai market on Friday.

The chief minister met family members of Surajit Talukdar, who lost his life in the incident, and extended his condolences to the family.

Sarma also announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

Later speaking to reporters, the chief minister strongly condemned the incident and urged all sections of people to maintain peace and harmony.

He pointed out that the police have been directed to take strict action against the perpetrators of the crime.

Sarma also said that direction has been issued to the district administration to take care of the treatment of the injured, who has been hospitalised.

Union Minister of State for Food Processing Rameswar Teli hailing from Assam, and state Tea Tribes Welfare Department Minister Sanjay Kishan, were among others who accompanied the chief minister during the visit.

