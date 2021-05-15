Left Menu

Appreciate that Maha CM has started meeting people: BJP

PTI | Pune | Updated: 15-05-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 21:01 IST
In a dig at Uddhav Thackeray, state BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Saturday said it was ''appreciable'' that the Maharashtra Chief Minister has started meeting people on the ground amid the pandemic.

Patil's barb came against the backdrop of a 'courtesy' visit of the CM to Bombay High Court Chief Justice Dipankar Datta.

''It is appreciable that Uddhav Thackeray has started stepping out and meeting people.

Thackeray should have conducted such meetings with doctors and other people over the last year (when the COVID-19 pandemic began),'' Patil told reporters.

Responding to a query, he said Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had spoken about a global tender for vaccines, but unlike the Mumbai civic body, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has not been granted such permission by the state government.

Pawar is the guardian minister of the Pune district.

''There is chaos regarding vaccination. The administration should take detailedinformation about permissions and protocols. The state government should take immediate steps regarding vaccination. Ajit Pawar's statement regarding permissions for global tenders for vaccines is wrong,'' Patil added.

He alleged that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was not willing to give reservation to Marathas.

''I think the government should give Rs 3,000 crore for the welfare of the Maratha community,'' the former minister said.

When asked about a reported statement of senior Congress leader and state minister Ashok Chavan, Patil said the former should not worry about my mental health.

''BJP workers are capable of taking care of my health,'' he added.

Queried about senior BJP leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari asking the party workers and leaders against playing politics over the pandemic, Patil said Gadkari is like a guardian.

''He cares for BJP workers and we are conducting our activities as per his directions,'' Patil added.

