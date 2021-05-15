Left Menu

Corona curfew extended in UP till May 24

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-05-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 21:02 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh government decided on Saturday to extend the partial coronavirus curfew till 7 am on May 24.

A decision was taken at a virtual meeting of the cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Earlier, the government had decided to increase the duration of the curfew till 7 am on May 17.

''The partial corona curfew has helped in controlling the COVID-19 spread in the state,'' Adityanath said. ''Keeping this in mind, the duration is being increased.'' In a statement, Adityanath said the state government was already providing free testing and treatment of COVID-19, as well as vaccination.

