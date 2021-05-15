Left Menu

Yogi govt UP's liability in handling Covid-19: Akhilesh

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-05-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 21:14 IST
Yogi govt UP's liability in handling Covid-19: Akhilesh

Censuring the Yogi Adityanath government for its alleged failure in handling the grim Covid-situation in Uttar Pradesh, former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said the government has become a liability for the people.

“The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has become a liability instead of an asset for the people,” said Yadav, claiming that the infection is fast spreading to villages across the state.

“The coronavirus infection is fast spreading in Uttar Pradesh villages after affecting its cities but the government is deliberately turning a blind eye to the death and devastation being caused by it,” Yadav said in a statement.

“There is a terror existing in villages due to a spate of Covid-19 deaths there but the ministers deputed to handle the situation have gone missing,” the Samajwadi Party supremo said, adding the BJP government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have been making false claims of success in handling the pandemic.

Yadav went on to claim that “in Chief Minister Adityanath’s home district Gorakhpur itself, there is a terror of coronavirus infection, but the government officials are bent upon fudging the infection figures”.

''In Gorakhpur village panchayats, at least 46,000 villagers have been suffering from cough and fever, but the district administration is pegging the number at a mere 764 to shield their failure,” Yadav said.

He said despite the rapid spread of Covid-19 in villages, the BJP government is unable to arrange medicines, testing facilities and vaccines for the people.

The health infrastructure in the villages stands shattered with the BJP government being a mute spectator to the tragedy, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-IAS officer booked for spreading misinformation: Police

A former IAS officer has been booked for spreading misinformation by tweeting a seven-year-old photograph of dead bodies floating in the Ganga in Unnao and claiming them to be recent ones spotted in the river in Ballia, police said on Satur...

MCFL Q4 profit down 38pc at Rs 15 cr; revenue up at Rs 603 cr

Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd MCFL on Saturday reported a 38 per cent decline in its net profit at Rs 15.11 crore for the quarter ended March.Its net profit stood at Rs 24.45 crore in the year-ago period. Total income, however, ro...

Khushhal Kaushik, the founder of Lisianthus Tech, received the Glory of India Award 2020

Gurugram Haryana India, May 15 ANIPNN Whenever we talk about cybersecurity, the mind instantly visualizes representatives and ethical hackers from countries like the US, Russia, Sweden and more. India is often overlooked as a rising cyberse...

Former Italian PM Berlusconi slips out of hospital unseen

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has left Milans San Raffaele hospital after a five-day stay, a spokesman for his Forza Italia Go Italy party said on Saturday. Berlusconi, 84, exited via a side entrance and was not seen by ph...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021