Yogi govt UP's liability in handling Covid-19: Akhilesh

Censuring the Yogi Adityanath government for its alleged failure in handling the grim Covid-situation in Uttar Pradesh, former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said the government has become a liability for the people.

“The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has become a liability instead of an asset for the people,” said Yadav, claiming that the infection is fast spreading to villages across the state.

“The coronavirus infection is fast spreading in Uttar Pradesh villages after affecting its cities but the government is deliberately turning a blind eye to the death and devastation being caused by it,” Yadav said in a statement.

“There is a terror existing in villages due to a spate of Covid-19 deaths there but the ministers deputed to handle the situation have gone missing,” the Samajwadi Party supremo said, adding the BJP government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have been making false claims of success in handling the pandemic.

Yadav went on to claim that “in Chief Minister Adityanath’s home district Gorakhpur itself, there is a terror of coronavirus infection, but the government officials are bent upon fudging the infection figures”.

''In Gorakhpur village panchayats, at least 46,000 villagers have been suffering from cough and fever, but the district administration is pegging the number at a mere 764 to shield their failure,” Yadav said.

He said despite the rapid spread of Covid-19 in villages, the BJP government is unable to arrange medicines, testing facilities and vaccines for the people.

The health infrastructure in the villages stands shattered with the BJP government being a mute spectator to the tragedy, he added.

