Left Menu

Azad expresses concern over high COVID deaths in J&K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-05-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 21:14 IST
Azad expresses concern over high COVID deaths in J&K

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad discussed the coronavirus situation with Jammu and Kashmir unit president G A Mir on Saturday, expressing concern over the high number of fatalities.

Days after being nominated as the head of party's COVID Task Force, Azad also reviewed the efforts of the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha-led administration to tackle the pandemic, a party spokesperson said.

Azad, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, and Mir held detailed discussions over the current COVID situation amid reports of shortcomings in the required facilities, the spokesperson said.

The former Union health minister expressed deep concern over the high number of casualties, especially in Jammu, and urged for immediate measures to save the loss of lives, according to the spokesperson.

The leaders also discussed the reports of shortage of hospitals beds, medicine, ambulance services and other facilities and stressed the urgent need to address those on top priority, the spokesperson said.

They asked the LG administration to upgrade the health infrastructure on a war footing as the situation is ''extremely disappointing'' and needs to be contained to avoid further loss of lives.

''Both Azad and Mir urged the rank and file of the party to reach out and be in touch with the patients in hospitals or home quarantine and provide them all possible help by way of medicines, food packets, masks or arranging oxygen cylinders from private outlets or any other required help to ensure timely relief to patients,'' he said. PTI TAS HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-IAS officer booked for spreading misinformation: Police

A former IAS officer has been booked for spreading misinformation by tweeting a seven-year-old photograph of dead bodies floating in the Ganga in Unnao and claiming them to be recent ones spotted in the river in Ballia, police said on Satur...

MCFL Q4 profit down 38pc at Rs 15 cr; revenue up at Rs 603 cr

Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd MCFL on Saturday reported a 38 per cent decline in its net profit at Rs 15.11 crore for the quarter ended March.Its net profit stood at Rs 24.45 crore in the year-ago period. Total income, however, ro...

Khushhal Kaushik, the founder of Lisianthus Tech, received the Glory of India Award 2020

Gurugram Haryana India, May 15 ANIPNN Whenever we talk about cybersecurity, the mind instantly visualizes representatives and ethical hackers from countries like the US, Russia, Sweden and more. India is often overlooked as a rising cyberse...

Former Italian PM Berlusconi slips out of hospital unseen

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has left Milans San Raffaele hospital after a five-day stay, a spokesman for his Forza Italia Go Italy party said on Saturday. Berlusconi, 84, exited via a side entrance and was not seen by ph...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021